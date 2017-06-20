BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire along the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Bernardino Mountains has surged to 1.3 square miles (3.4 square kilometers, 832 acres) and prompted closures and calls for optional evacuations.

The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze broke out amid dry air and blazing heat at about 3 p.m. Monday northeast of Big Bear.

It’s not an immediate threat to any structures, but a section of the Pacific Crest Trail, two campgrounds and State Route 18 have been shut down.

People in the tiny communities of Holcomb and Baldwin Lake have been told they may want to evacuate, but no mandatory orders were issued.

The fire is moving northeast from the San Bernardino National Forest into the Mojave Desert.

The burn area, which is dotted with mines from the gold rush, is about 200 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

