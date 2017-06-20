Woman killed in Oakland shooting, was shot several times

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A woman died after she was shot several times in Oakland Monday morning, according to Officer Johnna Watson of Oakland Police Department.

Around 7:07 a..m., police responded to the 2800 block of Hannah St. on a report that someone needed medical help.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from ‘multiple gunshot wounds,” Watson said.

Crews from Oakland Fire Department and Paramedics Plus were not able to revive the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Police did not release further details.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s