Woman killed in Oakland shooting, was shot several times

OAKLAND (KRON) — A woman died after she was shot several times in Oakland Monday morning, according to Officer Johnna Watson of Oakland Police Department.
Around 7:07 a..m., police responded to the 2800 block of Hannah St. on a report that someone needed medical help.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from ‘multiple gunshot wounds,” Watson said.
Crews from Oakland Fire Department and Paramedics Plus were not able to revive the woman.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been named at this time.
Police did not release further details.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
