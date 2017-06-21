3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles East Bay

KENSINGTON (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 hit the East Bay Wednesday, according to USGS.

The quake was centered in Kensington and hit at around noon. It was about one mile southeast of El Cerrito and 3 miles northwest of Berkeley.

KRON4 viewers called into the newsroom saying they could feel it in Piedmont, Pinole, Martinez, Walnut Creek, and other East Bay cities.

Here’s the report from USGS:

Region: SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIF.

Geographic coordinates: 37.910N, 122.291W

Magnitude: 3.3

Depth: 4 km

Universal Time (UTC): 21 Jun 2017 19:00:20

Time near the Epicenter: 21 Jun 2017 12:00:20

Local standard time in your area: 21 Jun 2017 19:00:20 Location with respect to nearby cities:

1 km (1 miles) SE (126 degrees) of El Cerrito, CA

1 km (1 miles) WNW (290 degrees) of Kensington, CA

2 km (1 miles) NNE (12 degrees) of Albany, CA

4 km (3 miles) NNW (341 degrees) of Berkeley, CA

19 km (12 miles) NE (37 degrees) of San Francisco City Hall, CA

