34-year-old fighting for life following Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A 34-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Putnam Street on a report of a shooting and found the victim on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, an Antioch resident, was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrest has been reported and police were not immediately releasing any suspect information in the shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES