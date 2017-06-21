ALBANY (KRON) — KRON4 has learned on Wednesday night that the Albany School Board has voted to expel a student over racist posts on an Instagram account.

Some of the posts targeted other students and one faculty member.

More than a dozen students were disciplined, including several who liked or commented on them.

Officials say the student can appeal the expulsion to the county education department, or appeal in court.

