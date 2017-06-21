ALBANY (KRON) — KRON4 has learned on Wednesday night that the Albany School Board has voted to expel a student over racist posts on an Instagram account.
Some of the posts targeted other students and one faculty member.
More than a dozen students were disciplined, including several who liked or commented on them.
Officials say the student can appeal the expulsion to the county education department, or appeal in court.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3.3-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE RATTLES EAST BAY
- OFFICIAL: OAKLAND MAYOR, EX-POLICE CHIEF FAILED POLICE SEX SCANDAL PROBE
- HEAT WARNING FOR BAY AREA
- DONATIONS POUR IN FOR OAKLAND TEACHER SHOT, KILLED
- MOM MAKES HOT NEW FRIENDS AT DAUGHTER’S COLLEGE ORIENTATION, TEXTS ‘DON’T WAIT UP!’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: RIDING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE FOR 21 YEARS
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER