Bicyclist struck and killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike in San Jose on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 10:13 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione.

According to San Jose police, a gray Mazda 3 was traveling westbound on Tully Road when it collided with the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was cooperative and remained at the scene.

Police said alcohol and drugs aren’t a factor.

This is the City’s 23rd fatal collision of 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES