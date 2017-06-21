CHP warns parents of leaving children in hot cars



MARTINEZ (KRON)– Temperatures around the Bay Area are set to reach the triple digits and California Highway Patrol is warning parents about the dangers of hot cars.

Parents are advised to avoid leaving their children in hot cars because temperatures are between 20 to 30 degrees hotter than it is outside.

On average, 37 children die each year after being left in hot vehicles.

In 2017, 12 children died due to heat-related illnesses.

Officer Brandon Correia urged those who see a child in a vehicle alone to call 911 immediately.

If emergency crews don’t arrive in a reasonable amount of time, you are encouraged to take action.

