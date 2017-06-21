Cooling centers activated in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (BCN)–The city of Pittsburg is opening cooling centers today andThursday for the public to seek refuge from the heat, city officials said.

The cooling centers will have air conditioning and water, but cannot accommodate pets.

Today and Thursday, the Senior Community Center at 300 Presidio Lane and the Railroad Book Depot at 650 Railroad Ave. will be open until 9 p.m.

The Buchanan Community Center at 4150 Harbor St. will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Pittsburg Public Library conference room at 80 Power Ave. will be open today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The rest of the library will be open

Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The California Theatre at 351 Railroad Ave. will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday in various parts of the Bay Area, including the East Bay valleys where Pittsburg is located and temperatures are expected to surpass 100degrees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES