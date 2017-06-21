Donations pour in for Oakland teacher shot, killed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A GoFundMe page has been set up for an Oakland physical education teacher who was shot and killed early Sunday in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

Carlo Tateo, a 31-year-old Oakland resident, was shot during an argument in the 1500 block of Folsom Street near 11th Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Tateo had just left a business in the area with a group of people when the argument occurred with a suspect described as a man in his late 20s.

Police have not reported an arrest in the shooting.

A GoFundMe page launched today by Michelle Del Toro had already surpassed its $10,000 goal as of late this evening.

According to Del Toro, Tateo was the father of a 2 1/2 year-old daughter and “an advisor, mentor and PE teacher at his alma mater, Skyline High School” in Oakland who worked for after school programs and coached high school football and soccer.

“All who knew him would agree his smile and personality lit up every room he was in,” the page says. “You were immediately attracted to his infectious laughter and warm spirit, but were drawn in by his values and aspirations.”

Oakland school officials today did not return calls seeking comment.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-carlo-tateo.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES