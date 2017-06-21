Fight involving billiard balls, pool cues sends 4 to hospital in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four men were taken to a hospital after a fight in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened at around 3:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue.

A man in his 30s entered a business and then began yelling and throwing pool balls and pool cues, police said.

Four men, ages 25 to 51, suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large. He is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault, police said.

