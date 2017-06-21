Google tech campus plan gets OK from San Jose City Council

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – The San Jose City Council has agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Google for the sale of city property in the heart of the city to be used for the technology company’s proposed transit village and mega tech campus.

The council voted 10-2 Tuesday to enter into the exclusive negotiations with Google for 16 city-owned parcels in downtown San Jose.

If the plan is approved, Google would build between 6 million and 8 million square feet of offices and other spaces in the area around Diridon Station, the central passenger rail depot for San Jose.

City officials say the campus would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and add thousands of tech jobs.

But local leader urged the council the projects benefits the entire community in a region already struggling with traffic and high housing cost.

