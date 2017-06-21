Grass fire burning in East San Jose chars 40 acres

By Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A grass fire burning in East San Jose has charred 40 acres on Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire spokesman Jim Crawford.

The fire is happening near Quimby Road and Mt. Hamilton Road. The fire is spreading, Crawford said.

The fire broke out at around 5:50 p.m. No evacuations are happening, and no injuries are reported.

The fire is burning in a remote area, firefighters said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s