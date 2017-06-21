Grass fire burning in East San Jose chars 40 acres

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A grass fire burning in East San Jose has charred 40 acres on Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire spokesman Jim Crawford.

The fire is happening near Quimby Road and Mt. Hamilton Road. The fire is spreading, Crawford said.

The fire broke out at around 5:50 p.m. No evacuations are happening, and no injuries are reported.

The fire is burning in a remote area, firefighters said.

