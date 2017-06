Head-on collision along Hwy 92 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)– A head-on collision on Highway 92 caused heavy traffic in San Mateo County.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the drive time for those heading from Foster City to Half Moon Bay is around 25-minutes.

One way traffic control in place. 92 East of Skyline/35. Head on collision still blocking. Slow in both directions pic.twitter.com/dilt2GgKoQ — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 21, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES