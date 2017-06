SAN JOSE (KRON) — A grass fire broke out on US 101 South in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Heavy smoke can be seen on the freeway at McKee Road.

No other information has been made available by officers.

US 101 SB at McKee, grass fire on the right shoulder. Heavy smoke on freeway. CHP on scene — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES