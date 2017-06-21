Man kidnaps family at gunpoint, makes them take him to Target

DURHAM, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina man has been arrested, police say, after he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him out shopping.

According to WSOC, 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a house in Durham, on Tuesday and asked them for money. A resident reportedly gave him money. Police say Owen then forced a man, woman, and two children out of the house and into their vehicle.

Owens reportedly made the driver take him to a convenience store and then to a Target. One of the victims asked an employee for help.

WSOC reports  Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which also involved kidnapping.

