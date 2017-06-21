Mom makes hot new friends at daughter’s college orientation, texts ‘Don’t wait up!’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WFLA) – Every daughter might want a mother as cool as this one.

Avery Leilani’s mom, Danielle Clay, dropped her off at freshman orientation on Monday at Texas State University in San Marcos and then made some new friends of her own.

Her mom met up with a few football players at an orientation game and decided to share the moment with her daughter.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this… #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

Mom: “I made some friends. Don’t wait up!”

Avery’s only course of action was to tweet the hilarity.

“My mom dropped me off today for college freshman orientation and she sends me this…#TXST21.”

The story has since gone viral and has been retweeted thousands of times. SportsCenter onESPN plans to feature her story tonight.

