Motorcycle accident on I-80 in San Francisco causing major delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A motorcycle collision on Interstate 80 in San Francisco caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston tells us the accident happened on westbound I-80 near Harrison Street.

The accident is blocking the left lane.

Major Problem #San Francisco #BayBridge WB 80 before Harrison St, motorcycle accident blocking the left lane pic.twitter.com/RzQKCTuwkY — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 21, 2017

