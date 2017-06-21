Official: Oakland mayor, ex-police chief failed police sex scandal investigation

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A court-appointed California investigator has blamed Oakland’s mayor and the city’s former police chief for mishandling and downplaying a sexual misconduct scandal in the city’s police department.

Investigator Ed Swanson in documents filed in court Wednesday puts much of the blame on former Police Chief Sean Whent but also singles out Mayor Libby Schaaf for failing to monitor the case after she vowed dramatic reforms.

Swanson’s report faults police for failing to launch a serious investigation into a teenager’s claims she had sex with as many as two dozen officers starting when she was 16.

The city paid the victim almost $1 million to settle her legal claims. Seven current and former officers face criminal charges.

Schaaf’s spokesman Michael Hunt did not immediately return a telephone message left Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s