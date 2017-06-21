SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the city of San Francisco, there are more than 30 miles of transit-only lanes.

They are used to help speed-up “on time” schedules for buses.

But there is one transit lane that is used to get commuters to the East Bay with little delay unless there are People Behaving Badly in it.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES