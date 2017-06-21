MILLBRAE (KRON) — A Millbrae massage therapist has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman, sheriff’s deputies said.

The woman told deputies on Tuesday she was touched inappropriately during a massage at around 2:15 p.m. Officers then arrested 51-year-old Shidong Li.

The assault happened at the Four Seasons Foot Spa, located at 106 Park Pl., authorities said.

After the massage, the woman called authorities to report the battery.

Li was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

The sheriff’s office is asking for more victims, if any, to come forward.

