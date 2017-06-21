Report: Oakland Raiders, Derek Carr nearing contract extension that could make him highest-paid NFL player

Derek Carr
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders and star quarterback Derek Carr are closing in on a new contract that could make the young quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The new $100-plus million contract, at about $25 million per year, is not official just yet.

Schefter said the deal could be announced as early as next week, or maybe this week, sources tell him.

Oakland Raiders fans won’t see Carr in the silver and black for long, as the team will move to Las Vegas in two years.

