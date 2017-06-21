OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders and star quarterback Derek Carr are closing in on a new contract that could make the young quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The new $100-plus million contract, at about $25 million per year, is not official just yet.
Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first.
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Schefter said the deal could be announced as early as next week, or maybe this week, sources tell him.
Oakland Raiders fans won’t see Carr in the silver and black for long, as the team will move to Las Vegas in two years.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3.3-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE RATTLES EAST BAY
- OFFICIAL: OAKLAND MAYOR, EX-POLICE CHIEF FAILED POLICE SEX SCANDAL PROBE
- HEAT WARNING FOR BAY AREA
- DONATIONS POUR IN FOR OAKLAND TEACHER SHOT, KILLED
- MOM MAKES HOT NEW FRIENDS AT DAUGHTER’S COLLEGE ORIENTATION, TEXTS ‘DON’T WAIT UP!’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: RIDING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE FOR 21 YEARS
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER