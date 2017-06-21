San Jose police searching for trio who robbed gas station at gunpoint

SAN JOSE (BCN)–Police are searching for three men who stole cash at gunpoint while committing a “beer run” theft at a South San Jose gas station last month, police said Tuesday.

The robbery was reported just before 2 a.m. on May 25 at the Arco station at 1100 Tully Road at the corner of McLaughlin Avenue.

After two of the men stole beer, the clerk followed the pair outside, where the third man brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and forced the clerk back inside, where he demanded cash from the register, police said.

The trio then took the money and fled on foot. All three were described as Hispanic.

The armed man was said to be in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 9inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The other two men were both wearing black beanies, police said. One was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, standing5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was wearing prescription glasses and blue jeans, police said.

The second unarmed man was described as being in his mid-20s and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark gray T-shirt, light gray pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Enrique Hernandez at (408) 277-4166.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

