SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police have released a sketch on Wednesday who sexually assaulted a woman outside of her home Friday, Sgt. Terry Anderson said.

Police said the assault happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South E. Street. Someone called the police to report an attempted robbery.

When officers arrived, they talked with a woman who said she sexually assaulted. She told police after she parked her car at her home, she was pushed against a wall by a man about 200 feet from her door.

The man tried to take the woman’s purse, but the woman didn’t let that happen, police said. The woman then told police the man touched her under her shirt and pants while she was pinned against the wall.

The woman eventually kicked him in the groin which caused him to run away, Anderson said.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, with no facial hair, and wearing a white or light-colored sweatshirt. He had a hood pulled tight around his face, police said.

The man also had a dark backpack and may have been wearing light colored shoes.

He also stunk, police said.

Police are offering a $2,500 for the man’s capture.

