Study: Climate change could lower quality of coffee

(CNN Newsource) — Global warming could lower the quality of your coffee.

A new study published Monday in Nature Plants finds that Ethiopia, the world’s fifth-largest coffee producer, could lose a significant amount of suitable farming land by the end of this century because of climate change.

Researchers found the combination of low rainfall and rising temperatures could have substantial effects on the coffee-growing areas in Ethiopia.

And climate change doesn’t just reduce the amount of coffee produced, but it can also reduce its quality.

When temperatures rise, like they’ve been doing in Ethiopia, the warmth causes the coffee to ripen too fast, which means it doesn’t have time to develop complex flavor elements like acidity and sweetness.

In other words, it is less flavorful beans.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES