Study: How you move your mouse may reveal if you’re lying

(CNN Newsource) – Did you know that the way you move your computer mouse may reveal if you’re lying?

Researchers at the University of Padova in Italy said it’s possible.

A study they conducted showed there are differences in mouse movements between an honest answer and a dishonest one.

For instance, people giving truthful answers slid their mouse directly to an answer, while those giving false answers took a longer, indirect path to theirs.

Researchers said the technology may someday be used to help identify terrorists entering countries under false identities.

Their next step will be to study how honest and dishonest answers affect typing on a keyboard.

