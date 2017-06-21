SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you don’t have a car, but you want to generate some income working in the fast growing driver gig economy, a new solution is coming next week to the Bay Area.

There are a dozen apps from rideshare services to food and box delivery that are in need of drivers for the freelance work.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us General Motors’ new car-sharing service that lets people borrow cars for driver gigs.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

CAR SHARE APPS TO USE WITH DRIVER GIG JOBS:

https://gig.maven.com/us/

https://help.lyft.com/hc/en-us/articles/218196557-Express-Drive-Rental-Car-Program-

https://driver.hyrecar.com/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES