Tech Report: Car sharing service lets people borrow cars for driver gigs

By and Published: Updated:
Maven Gig is a seamless, flexible platform to participate in the sharing economy. Members can drive for different ridesharing companies and may choose to do so during peak commuting and weekend hours to earn additional income.

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you don’t have a car, but you want to generate some income working in the fast growing driver gig economy, a new solution is coming next week to the Bay Area.

There are a dozen apps from rideshare services to food and box delivery that are in need of drivers for the freelance work.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us General Motors’ new car-sharing service that lets people borrow cars for driver gigs.

Individuals who may not have had access to a car as a means to generate income now have that option through Maven Gig. Maven Gig provides access on a weekly basis for use in different gigs, such as grocery delivery.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

CAR SHARE APPS TO USE WITH DRIVER GIG JOBS: 

https://gig.maven.com/us/

https://help.lyft.com/hc/en-us/articles/218196557-Express-Drive-Rental-Car-Program-

https://driver.hyrecar.com/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s