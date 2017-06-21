The World According to Gary: Giants break 7-game losing streak



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Giants’ win, NBA Draft, and one former Raiders player’s struggle with memory loss.

It’s been a struggle this season for the Giants but on Tuesday the team beat the Braves, 6-3. The Giants had lost seven games, before finally tasting victory.

The NBA Draft is around the corner and teams are following in the footsteps of the Warriors. Mark said general managers are scrambling to build super teams like the Cavs and Warriors.

Former defensive tackle for the Raiders, Warren Sapp, publicly shared his struggle with memory loss. The 44-year-old said in an interview, ” It’s the most frightening feeling…”

