2 elderly people die from heat-related incidents in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people have died due to heat-related incidents in San Jose, officials confirmed Wednesday.

From the start of the current heat wave on June 17, 2017, two deaths of county residents have been attributed to the heat.

• On June 19, 2017, a 72-year-old male died in San Jose.

• On June 19, 2017, an 87-year-old female died in San Jose.

“It is tragic when someone dies of hyperthermia since in most every case it could have been prevented,” said Dr. Michelle Jorden, who is with the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. “Hyperthermia and heat stress happen when a body’s heat-regulation system cannot handle the heat. It can happen to anyone, which it is why it is so important to be in a cool location, drink plenty of water and take a cool bath or shower if you are getting too hot.”

Santa Clara County officials are reminding people to take precautions for the heat.

“Those who are frail or have chronic health conditions, are dealing with drug or alcohol issues, or are homeless, may be at higher risk for heat-related illness. People who work or exercise outside in the heat need to know that even a few hours of exertion may lead to heat-related illness or even heat stress,” said Dr. Sara Cody, who is the Health Officer and Public Health Director of Santa Clara County. “Please, never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning or in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.”

Here are more tips to dealing with the heat:

Additional tips for those who must work or exercise outdoors:

Ensure that cool drinking water is available.

Drink water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks often; do not wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.

Avoid drinking extremely cold water as this is more likely to cause cramps.

Allow athletes or outdoor workers to take frequent rests.

Pay attention to signs of dehydration which include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps, and increased thirst. Individuals with these symptoms should be moved to a cooler, shaded place, and given water or sport drinks. More severe signs of heat- related illness may include diminished judgment, disorientation, pale and clammy skin, a rapid and weak pulse, and/or fast and shallow breathing.

Coaches, teachers, and employers should seek immediate medical attention for those exhibiting signs of heat-related illness.

Avoid unnecessary exertion, such as vigorous exercise during peak sun hours, if you are outside or in a non-air conditioned building.

Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions:

During peak heat hours stay in an air-conditioned area. If you do not have access to air conditioning in your home, visit public facilities such as cooling centers, shopping malls, parks, and libraries to stay cool.

Older adults and those on certain medications may not exhibit signs of dehydration until several hours after dehydration sets in. Stay hydrated by frequently drinking cool water. If you’re on a special diet that limits liquids, check with your doctor for information on the amount of water to consume.

Stay out of the sun if you do not need to be in it. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants to protect against sun damage. And remember to use sun screen and to wear sunglasses.

Infants and Children:

It is illegal to leave an infant or child unattended in a vehicle (California Vehicle Code Section 15620).

Infants and young children can get dehydrated very quickly. Make sure they are given plenty of cool water to drink.

Keep children indoors or shaded as much as possible.

Dress children in loose, lightweight, and light colored clothing.

Pets:

Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open.

Outdoor animals should be given plenty of shade and clean drinking water.

Do not leave pets outside in the sun.

Pets should not be left in a garage as garages can get very hot due to lack of ventilation and insulation.

