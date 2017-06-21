HUNTINGTON BEACH (KRON) — A 70-year-old California woman says it felt like a helmet of buzzing bees after she was attacked by a swarm.
Mary Speicher says she was walking with her a dog in a park when she spotted the bees.
She quickly walked away but was followed as more than 100 bees got into her hair ears and nose.
She screamed for help and when firefighters showed up, the bees started stinging them too.
They had to use a hose to scare them off.
Now, Speicher is recovering at home but says next time she might consider bringing bug spray to fight back.
