CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — With more hot weather on the way, officials are urging you to be careful on the roadways.

Several roads have buckled in the North Bay and East Bay in the last week.

In a section of westbound I-80 in Vacaville near Alamo Drive, crews spent several hours Tuesday repairing what was a road buckle.

That means the pavement expanded in the hot weather and grew out of place putting thousands in danger.

“It’s highly unusual in the Bay Area, but the heat wave has been unusual so it’s an unusual circumstance,” Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala said.

On Tuesday, there were two sections of I-80 that buckled in Vacaville.

The second section was near Lagoon Valley Road.

And that’s not all.

This past weekend, a section of Highway 50 buckled as well.

And in Santa Rosa, the sidewalk buckled.

“Usually, it happens on older roadways, so even the smallest crack that happens over time that can lead to some buckling,” Jacala said.

Roadway buckling happens when there are extremely hot temperatures often after periods that have left the ground moist.

Cars have even been known to ramp off buckles in some cases.

“It won’t melt your tires, but what it does actually, your car could bottom out, so you might actually start scraping the roadway….slow down, obviously, drive with caution and do what measures you need to take and then call 911,” Jacala said.

