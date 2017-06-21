BRISTOW, Oklahoma (KRON/CNN) — A man convicted of molesting a woman when she was a child is now out of prison, and within days, he moved in right next door to her.

Danyelle Dyer and her family say her uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in with his mother, whose property is just over the fence.

He is a man who they say has no right to be there.

Dyer decided to let her voice be heard over Facebook, posting his sex offender registry with the words, “Meet my abuser and my new neighbor.”

Now, she and her family are working with lawmakers to remove English from the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES