(CNN Newsource) — Two men got a major surprise Monday as they were driving through West Texas.

A long bull snake came out from the hood of the truck they were in.

Somehow, the reptile was able to hang on for a bit of the ride. The driver, Swade Moyers, admits he’s afraid of snakes.

But passenger Zakary Wyatt was able to pull out his camera and capture the moment.

He also has a few laughs at this friend’s uneasiness about the snake.

Moyers said the snake finally lost its grip on the vehicle and fell from under the truck’s hood.

