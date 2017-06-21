VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A couple of Solano County sheriff’s deputies are one wayward llama’s heroes after they saved it from traffic.
Deputies David Hollingsworth and Jordan Austin “found themselves having to think outside the box to coax this llama out of the roadway after it escaped from its pasture.”
The Llama went wayward Monday and the deputies corralled it without incident. Dashcam video shows the deputies putting a pink harness on the llama as four of its pals watched from the other side of the fence.
No tickets were issued. The llama received “verbal counseling,” a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page stated.
