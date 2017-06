SAN MATEO COUNTY (BCN) — A female victim died Thursday afternoon during a collision involving a minivan and dump truck on state Highway 1 north of Pescadero, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision occurred at about 4:10 p.m. on southbound Highway 1 near Pomponio State Beach, according to the CHP.

The female victim who a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a hospital, CHP officials said.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions in the area and county officials expect it to reopen by about 6:45 p.m.

