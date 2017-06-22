2 dead following shooting in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (BCN)–Police in Brentwood are investigating a double homicide that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to police, at 11:14 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Birch Street to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, however at this point, they do not believe it was a random act, police said.

According to police, the shooter resides at the location where the crime occurred and was unharmed.

The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Brentwood police Detective Eric Huesman at (925) 809-7735.

