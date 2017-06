Accident blocking 3 lanes on I-80 in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON)– A vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Richmond caused heavy backup Thursday morning.

The collision blocked three left lanes on westbound I-80 near the Hilltop exit.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said it will take up to an hour for drivers to reach Oakland from Crockett.

Major Problem in #Richmond WB 80 at Hilltop, accident blocking the three left lanes, slow from Hwy 4 pic.twitter.com/Rp041XF9n5 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 22, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES