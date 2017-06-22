Crews battling 4-alarm grass fire along I-80 in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Crews are battling a four-alarm grass fire that is threatening homes in Vallejo Thursday afternoon.

A car fire on eastbound Highway 80 just east of the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza was reported at 12:45 p.m. The fire spread to a hillside.

All eastbound I-80 traffic is being held at the toll plaza.

There are reports that multiple structures are burning.

A KRON4 reporter is headed to the scene.

Further details unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

