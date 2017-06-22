Dangerously hot weather forecast for today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area heat wave is expected to peak on Thursday as the hot weather continues to scorch California.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect for inland areas until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Inland temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees, according to the NWS.

Bay Area Weather Forecast

Cooling is forecast to begin near the coast on Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected to gradually spread farther inland over the weekend and into early next week.

Tips for surviving the heat wave:

  • Limit outdoor strenuous activities
  • Do not leave kids or pets in cars
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Take extra care of pets, crops and livestock
  • Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
  • When at the coast beware of rip currents

