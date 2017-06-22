Dangerously hot weather forecast for today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area heat wave is expected to peak on Thursday as the hot weather continues to scorch California.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect for inland areas until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Inland temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees, according to the NWS.

Cooling is forecast to begin near the coast on Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected to gradually spread farther inland over the weekend and into early next week.

Tips for surviving the heat wave:

Limit outdoor strenuous activities

Do not leave kids or pets in cars

Stay in air conditioned areas

Drink plenty of fluids

Take extra care of pets, crops and livestock

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

When at the coast beware of rip currents

Hot weather today may break a few records. Here is forecast vs records. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/clBbL0dnc8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2017

Livermore checking in at 95 degrees at 9:15 am! Temperatures will continue to climb through the afternoon. #CAwx #CAheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2017

Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the East Bay Hills and Valleys beginning tomorrow morning at 11am.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/CxxjRmREv2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2017