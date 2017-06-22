Derek Carr finalizes $125M extension, NFL’s highest-paid player

OAKLAND (KRON)– The ink is dry and the deal is done.

Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, just became the NFL’s highest-paid player after agreeing to a five-year extension worth $125 million.

Carr shared the news in a tweet.

Now it’s done 😂! From the jump I’ve wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let’s just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

