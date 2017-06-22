Derek Carr finalizes $125M extension, NFL’s highest-paid player

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The Raiders won 35-32. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The Raiders won 35-32. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND (KRON)– The ink is dry and the deal is done.

Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, just became the NFL’s highest-paid player after agreeing to a five-year extension worth $125 million.

Carr shared the news in a tweet.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s