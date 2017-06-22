DUI driver charged in Daly City crash that killed sister

DALY CITY (KRON)–A man who crashed his car into a tree last week in Daly City, killing his sister in a passenger seat, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence charges, San Mateo County prosecutors said today.

Javier Meza Rodriguez, who turned 66 on Wednesday, was allegedly driving on Gellert Boulevard near Hickey Boulevard shortly before 7:10 p.m. last Friday and then crossed lanes of traffic, went off the road and struck a tree, prosecutors said.

Meza Rodriguez’s sister was in a rear passenger seat. She was taken to a hospital in San Francisco, where she died on Sunday.

She has been identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as 62-year-old Luzelena Meza Rodriguez, a resident of San Francisco. At the scene of the crash, Javier Meza Rodriguez allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol impairment and had a blood-alcohol content of at least.12 percent, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City on Wednesday and was ordered to return to court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

