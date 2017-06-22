FREMONT (BCN) — Police in Fremont are warning residents about a scam involving Microsoft imposters who call victims in an effort to access their personal computers, police said.

According to Fremont police, scammers who pretend to work with Microsoft are calling victims and claiming their computers have been hacked or their Microsoft Windows certificates have been compromised.

The goal is to get victims to give scammers remote access into their computers to fix problems.

But instead, the scammers gain access to all files on the computer, including personal information that can be used to commit identity theft, police said.

Scammers also obtain credit card information to pay for the fake services they provide while installing spyware, police said.

Police said the scammers are very knowledgeable and sound believable.

Anyone who receives a similar call is urged to hang up and not provide any information to the caller.

There are many versions of this type of scam, but most originate from call centers located in other countries, police said.

According to police, Microsoft does not make unsolicited calls, nor would the company know if any errors exist on an individual computer.

If those computer problems are addressed in a cold call, it is a scam to get money or steal a person’s identity, police said.

Tips for avoiding these types of scams are available at https://blogs.microsoft.com/microsoftsecure/2014/09/18/how-to-report-the-microsoft-phone-scam/.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES