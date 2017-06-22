Gary’s Word: Ball family wins

Gary Radnich Published: Updated:
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball passes the ball against Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo in the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament South Regional semifinal game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — I thought I read and heard that LaVar Ball’s over-the-top personality would hurt him in the upcoming NBA draft.

Yeah right on Lonzo Ball selected No. 2 overall by his hometown Magic Johnson’s Lakers.

It’s the latest example of when you can’t relate to someone…well he is not doing something right.

No one in the media should ever take someone’s personality and turn it into a negative fact.

Talent always wins out and Lonzo is going to be an immediate starter in the NBA.

Yeah, his father talks too much. Yeah, his father seeks the spotlight too much.

End of the day, though, he was always present in his son’s life, and if you believe the fruit doesn’t fall too far from the tree, LeVar did a great job with his son.

Hate to pick on a profession I love, but the bottom line, review and critique all you want, but when it comes to telling someone how to be a parent, why not sit it out?

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s