Gary’s Word: Ball family wins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — I thought I read and heard that LaVar Ball’s over-the-top personality would hurt him in the upcoming NBA draft.

Yeah right on Lonzo Ball selected No. 2 overall by his hometown Magic Johnson’s Lakers.

It’s the latest example of when you can’t relate to someone…well he is not doing something right.

No one in the media should ever take someone’s personality and turn it into a negative fact.

Talent always wins out and Lonzo is going to be an immediate starter in the NBA.

Yeah, his father talks too much. Yeah, his father seeks the spotlight too much.

End of the day, though, he was always present in his son’s life, and if you believe the fruit doesn’t fall too far from the tree, LeVar did a great job with his son.

Hate to pick on a profession I love, but the bottom line, review and critique all you want, but when it comes to telling someone how to be a parent, why not sit it out?

