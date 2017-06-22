KFC location in Alameda forced to change color

ALAMEDA (KRON)– A KFC location in Alameda got a new paint job, but the city doesn’t approve of the color.

The fast-food company’s traditional colors of red and white were plastered over the building, but the city believes it’s distracting

The KFC location is forced to repaint.

Customers in the area didn’t see a problem with the color.

The City of Alameda posted a tweet regarding the issue:

The new paint job at the KFC on Encinal does not meet the approved color palette from 2008 and will change #alamtg — City of Alameda (@CityofAlameda) June 21, 2017