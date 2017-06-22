KFC location in Alameda forced to change color

By Published: Updated:
 ALAMEDA (KRON)– A KFC location in Alameda got a new paint job, but the city doesn’t approve of the color.
The fast-food company’s traditional colors of red and white were plastered over the building, but the city believes it’s distracting
The KFC location is forced to repaint.
 Customers in the area didn’t see a problem with the color.
The City of Alameda posted a tweet regarding the issue:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s