Man arrested in two Fremont gold chain snatchings

FREMONT (KRON) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a string of Fremont gold chain snatchings, police said.

Kenyon Thomas was arrested on Lake Mask Place in Fremont on Jun. 17.

The first snatching happened on Jun. 9 on Trafalgar Road, police said. On Jun. 16, another snatching happened in the Charter Square Plaza parking lot.

Surveillance video helped identified Thomas’ car, police said.

Police say Thomas admitted to the crimes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES