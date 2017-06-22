SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some unusual video is getting a lot of buzz Thursday night after a man at the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco touched the large and rare corpse flower repeatedly.

He was caught on facility’s live stream. Someone posted the video on YouTube.

You can see the mystery man ignoring the do not touch signs.

The corpse flower is a large flower that smells like rotten flesh.

At one point, the person he’s with even snaps a photo as he pulls on the rare plant.

While some people online are very upset about the whole thing, KRON4 talked to the conservatory Thursday, which says they’d like the person to come visit again.

“We would like to invite that young man, and his friend, who was taking pictures of him doing that….We’d love to invite him to come and have a tour of our collection, and possibly, work with us to share out a little social media about the delicate beauty of flowers,” conservatory spokeswoman Nina Sazevich said.

She added that the young man in the video is not in any serious trouble.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES