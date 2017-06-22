PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are searching for a pantsless driver who exposed himself to two girls on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The first incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A 12-year-old girl was walking her dog south on Newell Road approaching North California Avenue, police said.

A man sitting in the car called out to her as she passed and asked if she knew where the community swimming pool was.

Police said she told the man she did not know and kept walking. The girl told police the man was not wearing any pants nor underwear and “was fondling his penis.”

The man drove away north on Newell Road.

The second incident happened about an hour later. A 16-year-old girl was riding her bike west on Coleridge Avenue approaching Bryant Street. A car then drove up behind her and pulled next to her, police said.

The teen also saw the driver was not wearing any pants nor underwear and was masturbating, police said.

The man did not speak to her and he drove north on Bryant Street.

The suspect is described as a thin white man, driving a newer-model, light-colored four-door sedan. The sedan could be white or silver.

He is in his 20s or 30s, police said.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood.

Police are looking to see if this is connected to similar cases.

