Shelter-in-place lifted after gas line break in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Residents are no longer required to shelter in place in San Francisco’s Lake Street neighborhood this afternoon after a gas line break prompted the order earlier today, fire officials said.

The fire department posted on Twitter at 11:42 a.m. about a gas line struck in the area of Lake Street and 23rd Avenue.

The shelter-in-place order was in effect for a block in all directions from that intersection, but was lifted as of 12:18 p.m. after the incident was resolved, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gas line break.

