Shelter-in-place lifted after gas line break in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Residents are no longer required to shelter in place in San Francisco’s Lake Street neighborhood this afternoon after a gas line break prompted the order earlier today, fire officials said.
The fire department posted on Twitter at 11:42 a.m. about a gas line struck in the area of Lake Street and 23rd Avenue.
The shelter-in-place order was in effect for a block in all directions from that intersection, but was lifted as of 12:18 p.m. after the incident was resolved, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the gas line break.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3.3-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE RATTLES EAST BAY
- OFFICIAL: OAKLAND MAYOR, EX-POLICE CHIEF FAILED POLICE SEX SCANDAL PROBE
- HEAT WARNING FOR BAY AREA
- DONATIONS POUR IN FOR OAKLAND TEACHER SHOT, KILLED
- MOM MAKES HOT NEW FRIENDS AT DAUGHTER’S COLLEGE ORIENTATION, TEXTS ‘DON’T WAIT UP!’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: RIDING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE FOR 21 YEARS
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER