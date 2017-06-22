SF Pride Celebration & Parade street closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This weekend is the 47th annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration and Parade.
San Francisco’s Pride Week is one of the largest LGBT celebrations in the nation. Every year, the event draws thousands of people into the city.
This year, once again, the city will be packed and many streets will be closed.
Here’s what you need to know (information from SFPride.org):
The Celebration at Civic Center Plaza is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
The Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and runs along Market Street from Beale to 8th Streets.
STREET CLOSURES
Thursday, June 22, 9:00 AM through Monday, June 26, 3:00 PM
Fulton between Hyde and Larkin
Grove between Polk and Larkin
Thursday, June 22, 7:00 PM through Monday, June 26, 3:00 PM
Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett between McAllister and Grove
Friday, June 23, 9:00 AM through Monday, June 26, 6:00 AM
United Nations Plaza
Friday, June 23, 12:00 Noon through Monday, June 26, 6:00 AM
Grove between Hyde and Larkin
Grove between Polk and Van Ness
Larkin between McAllister and Market
Polk between Grove and Hayes
Friday, June 23, 8:00 PM through Monday, June 26, 6:00 AM
McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth
Lech Walesa between Polk and Van Ness
Hyde between McAllister and Grove
Saturday, June 24, 8:00 PM through Monday, June 26, 6:00 AM
Continuum Place (all)
Elm between Polk and Van Ness
Golden Gate between Leavenworth and Van Ness
Hyde between Turk and McAllister
Larkin between Turk and McAllister
Polk between Turk and McAllister
Redwood between Polk and Van Ness
PARADE STREET CLOSURES
Sunday, June 25, 6:00 AM through 3:00 PM
Steuart Street from Market to Howard
Spear Street from Market to Howard
Main Street from Market to Howard
Beale Street from Market to Howard
Fremont Street between Market and Folsom
Sunday, June 25, 10:00 AM through 3:00 PM
Market Street from Beale to 8th Street
EVENT CALENDAR
San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration and Parade
A Celebration of Diversity | June 24-25, 2017
Celebration & Rally
Civic Center Plaza Park
Saturday, June 24, 12:00 N to 6:00 PM
Sunday, June 25, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Parade & March
Market Street, from Beale to 8th Street
Sunday, June 25, beginning at 10:30 AM
SECURITY
Information from the San Francisco Police Department:
- Celebrants attending the Pride festival in Civic Center will be screened by either walk-through metal detectors or handheld “wands,” and are subject to additional searches of their person and possessions. Please allow extra time to pass though security checkpoints. You can help reduce delays at checkpoints by leaving unnecessary items at home.
- Bags are discouraged. If you must bring a bag, it can be no larger than 18 inches x 18 inches. Bags are subject to search and there are no lockers for storage of oversize bags.
- Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase inside the Civic Center venue and Pride organizers have a 100% ID check policy. No outside alcohol will be allowed into the venue and possession of open containers or consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited on City streets.
- The public should expect to see a significant police presence including members of the Special Operations Bureau, who will be mobile in the parade and festival areas. The Department is also working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to make the events as safe as possible.
- Pride is about community. Look out for each other and report any suspicious persons or activity to event staff or a police officer. A good adage is, “If you see something, say something.” In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To provide an anonymous tip, call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.
- Stay informed by signing up for emergency text message alerts by texting the word AlertSF to 888-777. AlertSF allows us to notify you of emergencies in San Francisco.