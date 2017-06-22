Shooting in Alameda sends man to hospital

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A shooting in Alameda put a man to the hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to reports that multiple shots were fired in the area of Cypress Street and Third Street.

Police learned that a shooting had just happened in the 300 block of Cypress Street but all of the people involved had fled the area.

Nearly an hour later, a police dispatcher received a call from a woman who said that her son had come home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Alameda police Lt. Hoshmand Durani.

The man was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland by paramedics, Durani said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers have talked to the man at the hospital and are in the process of determining his exact involvement in this shooting, according to Durani.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

