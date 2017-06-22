Tech Report: Popular fast food chains now delivering in Bay Area through mobile app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fast food just got even faster.

A couple of the most popular chains are now delivering to your home or work in the Bay Area.

This works through a mobile app on demand.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how it works.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

